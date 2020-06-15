CDC Warns Pandemic is not Over and A Second Lockdown Could Be Possible

Summer officially starts next week, but the coronavirus will not be taking a vacation. CDC officials issued a warning to Americans over the weekend: This pandemic is far from over. The CDC also warned that states may need a second round of lockdowns if cases spike dramatically, but added that a second wave could be managed locally rather than statewide. More than 2 million people in the U.S. have tested positive for the coronavirus and more than 115,000 have died. The growth in new cases and deaths overall has at least temporarily slowed, but that pattern hasn't been consistent across the country. For example, Alabama is one of 21 states seeing an increase in their average daily new coronavirus cases over the previous week.

Alabama saw a 92% change in its 7-day average, according to The Washington Post. Right now, Alabama is reporting more than 26,000 confirmed positive cases and 769 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths.

