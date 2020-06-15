Graffiti Left on James D. Martin Wildlife Area Boardwalk

Take a look at what the Gadsden Parks and Recreation Department found over the weekend as it was preparing to share exciting news about the James D. Martin Wildlife area. The city worked for months to replace a large section of the boards and handrails on the boardwalk before reopening it to the public over the weekend.

The green areas on this map indicate the parts of the boardwalk and trail that are open. Visitors can now go all the way out to the island and back. Crews are still working on the areas in red. The park is open from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. daily, but the city asks that you follow all state health guidelines to avoid the spread of COVID-19.