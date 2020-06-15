JSU'S Employee Who Tested Positive for COVID-19 Has Recovered
Monday, June 15, 2020
Jacksonville State University’s COVID Task Force today released a statement saying that the JSU employee who tested positive for the virus has now fully recovered. Additionally, the three people who were exposed to the employee did not develop symptoms. They ended their quarantine Sunday and returned to work today. University officials say they are preparing for the anticipated return of students in the months ahead. JSU officials are requiring anyone on campus to wear face masks, unless they are in an area with no one else around.
Please reload