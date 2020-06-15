Peaceful March and Rally in Cherokee County

As promised by the organizers, Saturday’s March and Rally in Cherokee County remained peaceful. The Cherokee County Branch of the NAACP organized the event. They wanted to bring awareness to the need for unity and change following the death of George Floyd at the hands of an ex-Minneapolis police officer. The march got underway at the Hatcher Community Center and went to the county courthouse where several people spoke. As you can see from these images provided by WEIS radio, a diverse group of people participated in the peaceful protest.