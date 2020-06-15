President Trump Announces Travel Plans to Alabama to Attend Rally for Tuberville

President Donald Trump has announced plans to travel to Alabama next month to attend a rally for former Auburn University Football Coach Tommy Tuberville. Tuberville is in next month’s GOP primary runoff against Trump’s former attorney general, Jeff Sessions, as Sessions attempts to regain his former U.S. Senate seat. The rally will be held in Sessions’ hometown of Mobile just days before the runoff scheduled for July 14. Despite appeals by his advisers to stay out of the race, Trump endorsed Tuberville in March.