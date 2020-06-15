Upcoming Free COVID-19 Testing Drive-Thru in Etowah County

The Etowah County Health Department will hold a free COVID-19 Testing drive-thru clinic later this week. The clinic will take place Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Dwight Baptist Church located at 520 North 29th Street in Gadsden.

Those of you wanting to be tested must meet some the following criteria:

No symptoms but in a high risk category.

Fever, cough, or shortness of breath.

The patient is immunocompromised or has co-morbidities.

The patient is 65 years or older.

The patient is a healthcare worker.

The patient is associated with a long-term healthcare facility.

Patients with moderate/severe/worsening of symptoms (10 years old and up)



The health department will also be providing Hepatitis-A vaccinations at this drive-thru clinic.