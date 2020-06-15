Upcoming Free COVID-19 Testing Drive-Thru in Etowah County
Monday, June 15, 2020
The Etowah County Health Department will hold a free COVID-19 Testing drive-thru clinic later this week. The clinic will take place Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Dwight Baptist Church located at 520 North 29th Street in Gadsden.
Those of you wanting to be tested must meet some the following criteria:
No symptoms but in a high risk category.
Fever, cough, or shortness of breath.
The patient is immunocompromised or has co-morbidities.
The patient is 65 years or older.
The patient is a healthcare worker.
The patient is associated with a long-term healthcare facility.
Patients with moderate/severe/worsening of symptoms (10 years old and up)
The health department will also be providing Hepatitis-A vaccinations at this drive-thru clinic.