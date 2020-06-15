Winterboro Hires Sylar Mansfield As New Head Football Coach
Winterboro High School has announced Skylar Mansfield as the program's new head football coach. Mansfield comes to Alpine from Lincoln High School where he served as defensive coordinator and head wrestling coach. He replaces Alan Beckett who took over as offensive coordinator at Gadsden City earlier this month. The Bulldogs went 6-5 last season and have enjoyed four winning seasons in the last five years.
