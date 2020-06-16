Bethel Missionary Baptist Church Distributing Free Produce

Today, 1,500 boxes filled with produce were delivered to Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Anniston. The church partnered with World Vision Ministries in Chicago along with other local churches to distribute the items to underserved people throughout the community. Pastor Walter Solomon says the church does a lot of volunteer work through foreign missions, but this is the first big home mission they’ve been a part of. Pastor Solomon says the food distribution now reaches 10 counties and 15 cities on Monday’s, Tuesday’s, and Thursday’s. The food distributions will begin each day at 10 a.m. until supplies last. Residents living in Calhoun County can pick up their boxes at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church on Lehman Avenue.