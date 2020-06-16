Main Street Cafe Grand Opening in Weaver

The COVID-19 crisis hasn’t stopped the grand opening of Main Street Cafe in Weaver. The Calhoun County Area Chamber and Visitors Center held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the locally owned restaurant today. With practicing social distancing, members of the community also showed support during the opening of Main Street Cafe. Weaver Mayor Wayne Willis says he’s proud of the continued growth in Weaver despite the economic impact COVID-19 has caused.

Main Street Cafe is located just off Main Street in Weaver. Mayor Willis encourages everyone to continue supporting local businesses and restaurants throughout their communities to ensure their doors remain open.

