Mobile Agrees to Pay $25k Fine for Removing Statue

Another Alabama city will pay a fine for breaking state law and removing a historic statue.The City of Mobile violated the Memorial Preservation Act by removing the 120-year old statue of Admiral Rapheal Semmes earlier this month, according to Attorney General Steve Marshall.



The state legislature passed the act in 2017 to protect memorial buildings, streets, and monuments located on public property that is more than 40 years old. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson recently announced that the statute has been permanently relocated to the History Museum of Mobile. Marshall says the City has agreed to pay the $25,000 fine without a court order for the removal of the statue.