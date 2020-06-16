UAB Offers Insight into Alarming New COVID-19 Case Numbers

UAB is weighing in on what they call an unfortunate couple of days of record setting in the state for the COVID-19 Pandemic. According to UAB, on Sunday, Alabama reported more than 1,000 new positive coronavirus cases in just 24 hours. On average, over the past week, Alabama has averaged about 724 new cases each day. The Director of UAB’s Division of Infectious Diseases, Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo offers some insight into these new statistics. Dr. Marrazzo also talked about the fact that many people have asked if the increase in positive cases has anything to do with more diagnostic testing. She says there are several ways to try and figure out if that is true.