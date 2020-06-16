U.S. DOT to Distribute Masks to Workers to Try to Curb Coronavirus

The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced plans to distribute almost 100 million masks for its workers to help curb the spread of coronavirus. The masks were secured by FEMA. Last month, the DOT said 15.5 million masks would go to transportation workers across the nation. The majority of the latest batch- upwards of 86 million- will go to airports. An additional 10 million will go to Amtrak and various transit agencies.