Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben Logos to be Retired

Companies are beginning to make changes to their brand’s identity after the death of George Floyd sparked a nationwide debate on racial equality. The brand name and logo, Aunt Jemima, will be retired after Quaker Oats acknowledged its origins are based on a racial stereotype. The brand’s origin is based on the song “Old Aunt Jemima” from a minstrel show performer and was reportedly sung by slaves. The owner or Uncle Ben’s believes that right now is the time to evolve the brand. Its visual identities of both brands will be changed but the companies are not sure what the exact changes will be.