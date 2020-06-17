Calhoun County COVID-19 Cases on Rise and 4th Death Recorded

Calhoun County EMA Director Micheal Barton has just confirmed the 4th COVID-19 related death in the county. Barton also says that two more causes of death are currently under investigation. Barton says the county has had the second highest week in a seven day period, of positive cases during that time. He adds that while he realizes that life must continue and business must go on, he knows that early recognition, aggressive preparation, and community and individual participation is key to slowing the spread of COVID-19.