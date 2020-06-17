Drugs and Counterfeit Bills Seized in Oxford and Piedmont

More drugs and counterfeit bills have been removed from the streets within two days in the cities of Oxford and Piedmont. The photo on the left of your screen shows 27 counterfeit $100 bills and more than 100 grams of Spice, Heroin, and Hydrochloride that was confiscated by the Oxford Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit. The photo on the right shows counterfeit bills totaling more than $4,000, Heroin, multiple syringes, and other drug paraphernalia seized by Piedmont Police officers on Vigo Road, just across from the Chief Ladiga Trail. Piedmont Police say three people were arrested and face several possession charges.