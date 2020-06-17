Koch Foods in Attalla Awarded $200k Grant

A grant has been awarded to the Koch Foods Facility in Attalla to help provide 28 new full-time jobs, water upgrades, and more. Senator Andrew Jones recently announced the $200,000 grant for the new Koch’s Feed Mill. According to WEIS Radio, a Koch Foods spokesperson says the Attalla facility’s technologically advanced features will support the expanded processing plant in Gadsden as well. The feed mill will now have an annual payroll of around $1-million, resulting in a total investment of $55-million in Etowah County.