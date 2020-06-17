Munford's Bret Holmes Excited for Talladega Race

Talladega race week is exciting for sports fans in East Alabama, but also to its competitors. For ARCA Series driver Bret Holmes road back to Talladega County means even more. The Munford native will be back competing at the Superspeedway just a few miles from his home. The ARCA Series made its return to action last Saturday in Toledo where Holmes finished third and he’s looking forward to another strong finish in his neck of the woods. [Hear from Holmes on the upcoming Talladega race and the legendary and new Hall of Famer Red Farmer in the featured video]