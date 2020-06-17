Oxford Trio Sign Baseball Scholarships

For the senior class of 2020 the spring sports season was heartbreakingly cut short and all that’s left are all the “what if” questions. However three former Oxford Yellow Jackets will get the chance to continue playing baseball at the next level. Dawson Winningham, Dylan Ray and Wesley Sparks held a joint signing ceremony to solidify their college decisions. Winningham and Sparks signed with Southern Union and Ray is headed to Shorter College in Georgia. [Hear from all three athletes in the featured video]