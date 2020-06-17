Petition Created to Save Confederate Monument in Jacksonville

A petition has been created to Jacksonville Mayor Johnny Smith to save the historic confederate statue that stands in Public Square. Confederate monuments across the nation have been removed and relocated as a result of ongoing protest and riots calling for racial equality since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The petition is calling for Mayor Smith to refrain from removing the monument in an effort to protect the history of the City of Jacksonville. More than 80 people have signed the petition so far. Mayor Smith has yet to comment on the matter.