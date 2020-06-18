Boy Scouts Will Require Eagle Scouts to get Diversity Badge

More organizations are stepping forward to help support the Black Lives Matter movement. Boy Scouts has incorporated a new diversity and inclusion badge. It will build on existing programs that require scouts to engage with other groups and cultures. Every eagle scout will be required to get a badge.

People apart of the organization say they will also be taking a closer look at past ways Boy Scouts may have perpetuated racism in the past. According to the African American Registry, the first black members joined the boy scouts in 1911 and were called “Special Troops.” It wasn’t until after the Civil Rights Act passed that the organization became fully integrated. Other scouting program discriminatory policies remained in place until the last decade. Just several years ago, the orgaization removed its ban on gay troop leaders and employees and last year, girls were allowed to join boy scouts.