Montgomery Mayor Moves Forward with Masks Ordinance

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed is going forward with a mandated order, requiring people in the city to wear masks while out in public places. This decision comes after the city has surpassed 3,000 COVID-19 cases and has seen more than 70 deaths related to the virus. A city council meeting was held on Tuesday, for council members to vote on the ordinance. It failed on a 4-to-4 vote. Councilman Glen Pruitt spoke out about his decision to go against the ordinance and why he’s now in favor of the requirement.

The ordinance goes into effect tomorrow. There will be a $25 fine for those who do not wear masks when out in public settings surrounding 25 or more people.

