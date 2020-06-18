The Department of Justice Launches Civil Rights Reporting Portal

A new online tool has been launched to make it easier for the public to report civil rights violations. The Department of Justice has launched the Civil Rights Reporting Portal. By logging on to civilrights.justice.gov, you’ll find dozens of ways to report civil rights violations. The forms are fully accessible to people with disabilities and are also available in English and Spanish, with more languages to be added over the next year. After a complaint is filed, the Civil Rights Division staff will then refer it to other agencies that are responsible for handling specific types of complaints.