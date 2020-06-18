YMCA of the Coosa Valley Awarded Grant from Voices for Economic Opportunity Grand Challenge

The YMCA of the Coosa Valley has been selected to elevate the national conversation about poverty and the racial divide. This decision comes at a critical moment in the nation’s history when COVID-19 and the outrage of racial injustice has taken a toll on the county. The Y is one of 28 organizations chosen for this grant in the amount of $100,000 from the Voices for Economic Opportunity Grand Challenge. Falcon says this opportunity would not be possible without the hard word and dedication Savannah Miles has delivered to ensure the YMCA of the Coosa Valley was chosen for this grant. Miles shares what she saw fit to apply for this grant for the community.

Miles has created several ways to implement the grant into the programs at the Y. The grant will be composed into four phases that ultimately teach Christianity values, and how to implement those values back into the community. While also teaching about ways to offer alternatives to confusing, conflicting and inaccurate accounts about what poverty is, why it happens, and how to address it. Miles says this grant will create new leaders in the community who will fight against the unjust. Miles plans to use this opportunity to also partner with local pastors and churches to help eliminate poverty and racism.