Amtrak to Reduce Daily Services

The National railroad passenger corporation, Amtrak, has announced a reduction in services as a result of COVID-19. This decision will affect Amtrak’s operations for fiscal year 2021. The corporation will reduce capacity to many stops including its Anniston station beginning October 1st. Anniston is a part of Amtrak’s Crescent travel which runs daily. According to a spokesperson for Amtrak, Kimberly Woods, travel will be reduced to three days per week. Woods says Amtrak’s goal is to restore daily services to affected routes potentially by the summer of 2021. Other stops affected include Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, and New Orleans.