Disney Cancels 2020 Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

There won’t be any trick-or-treating with Mickey Mouse this year. The 2020 “Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party” is canceled. Walt Disney World says they don’t want to present the state shows, fireworks, and parade with the coronavirus still posing a threat. Disney has also canceled H2O Glow Nights and all of the evening events at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon. The company will give refunds for already-purchased tickets.