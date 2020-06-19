Dr. Scott Harris Addresses COVID-19 Cases Spiking

Alabama is one of several states being called a COVID-19 hotspot with record new positive cases daily. State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris calls the numbers alarming. And as Justin Moore reports, Harris says if people don’t change their attitudes about the virus, we could be back to square one.

The Alabama Department of Education was set to release what they call a roadmap for school districts to make plans for the 2020-2021 school year. We will have more on that plan and what it means for local schools coming up next week.

