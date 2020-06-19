Families Participate in a Drive-by Parade for Senior Citizens at Autumn Cove Assisted Living Facility

COVID-19 has kept many families and friends apart from each other for several months. Autumn Cove Assisted living facility held a drive-by parade to give residents an opportunity to see their loved ones other than just to hear their voices over the phone or through a window. Families participating were encouraged to decorate their vehicles and to come bring joy and smiles to their loved ones. Abrams says that employees also went the extra mile to dress up to also bring joy and laughter to residents' faces during this trying time.