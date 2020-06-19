Robitussin & Dimetapp Recalled for Potential Overdose Risks

Parents, there’s been a recall on Children’s medicine that has been said to have potential overdose risks. The specific cough medicines being recalled are Children’s Robitussin Honey Cough and Chest Congestion and Children’s Dimetapp Cold and Cough. The Healthcare company which sells the medicines issued the recall voluntarily. The company says the wrong size dosing cups were put in the packages, which could cause parents to put too much medicine in the cup. The recall is for medicines sold between February and the beginning of June.