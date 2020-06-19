Senators Propose Bill to Make June 19th National Holiday

June 19th is a Texas state holiday that is celebrated across the nation to commemorate the end of slavery. Senators have proposed a bill to recognize June 19th as a national holiday. On this day, 155 years ago, was the first celebration of Emancipation. Slaves in Galveston, Texas were finally told they were free. Today is widely known and recognized as “JuneTeenth.” And to celebrate, thousands of people across the country are gathering together to march while others are taking to social media to recognize the celebration of freedom.



With racial inequality and injustice still remaining today, Senators Kamala Harris of California and Corey Booker of New Jersey, partnered with other senators across the country to introduce a bill that would establish JuneTeenth as a national holiday. Some companies and cities have already chosen to mark JuneTeenth as a holiday.