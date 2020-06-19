United Way of Etowah County Kicks off Summer of Action

Summer is in full swing and despite the current health crisis, members of one community have safely kicked off their “Summer of Action” event to help spark change throughout their community. At Gaston Elementary School, United Way of Etowah County partnered with Spire Services to clean up the school’s campus. Employees with Spire mowed the lawn, trimmed hedges, and pressure washed the pavement as a part of their Summer of Action project.

Beginning in the month of June, every year, volunteers from community businesses and companies rally together to complete dozens of projects throughout their communities. This is typically known as “Day of Action,” but this year, United Way of Etowah County kicked-off “Summer of Action” which will last until August. Dozens of other businesses have already made donation contributions to United Way’s Summer of Action. To find out more and to volunteer your time for a Summer of Action Project, Contact United Way of Etowah County or visit their Facebook page.