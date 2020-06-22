6yr. Old Recovering After Falling into Swimming Pool in Rainbow City

An Etowah County boy is being called a hero for saving his younger brother from drowning in a swimming pool. 6-year old Lucas Hutchins remains at the Children’s Hospital after he fell into a swimming pool. His older brother, JC, helped save his life by quickly alerting their parents of what happened. Their father, Joseph Huntchins, an Etowah County Sheriff's Deputy, began performing CPR on Lucas until first responders arrived. Since the accident, Lucas’ parents have created a Facebook Page to keep loved ones updated on his progress.



Lucas is showing positive signs of recovery. He has performed a series of tests to see if he can slowly be removed from a ventilator and doctors are waiting to get phenomena and infection test results back. Lucas’ dad says the 6-year old is alert, responding, and fighting. Family friends have created a GoFundMe for the Huntchins family.