AL Health Department Creates Color-Coded COVID-19 Rankings Chart

And, as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Alabama, state health officials have issued color-coded COVID-19 rankings for each county. As shown on your screen, much of the state has been color-coded as high or moderately high. The rankings are based on the confirmed infection rate per 100,000 people in the last 14 days. Calhoun, Cleburne, and Cherokee Counties are categorized as “moderate.” Etowah, Saint Clair, and Talladega Counties are categorized as “moderately high.”