Google Introduces Fast Checking to Image Search

Google has just introduced a way for them to fight fake content. The tech giant announced that it will now highlight information from fact-checkers in image search results. This means that google images will now label images that have been flagged by third-party fact checking organizations. Google is using a database it helped develop with Microsoft's Bing and the Duke Reporter’s Lab. The database, known as “Claim Review,” is also heavily used by fact-checkers who have partnered with Facebook.