More People in Their 20's and 30's Are Being Diagnosed with COVID-19
Monday, June 22, 2020
Some medical experts are looking at the growing number of people in their 20’s and 30’s who are testing positive for COVID-19. While some officials say that more young people are being diagnosed due to widespread testing, others suggest it’s because they fail to follow social distancing measures. Either way, health experts are warning younger people that their age group tends to show less symptoms and that makes it easier to spread to friends, family, and co-workers.
