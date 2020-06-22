Publix Recalls Fresh Express Southwest Chopped Kits

Publix is recalling a salad product because it may contain ingredients not listed on the label. The recall is for Fresh Express Southwest Chopped Kits salad. Publix issued the recall because of the presence of wheat, soy, cashews, and coconut. The kits affected were sold from June12th to 18th with a “Best If Used By” date of June 29th. In addition to being sold in Alabama, the kits were also distributed in Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, and several other states. There have been no reported illnesses. Customers are asked to dispose of the product and request a refund.