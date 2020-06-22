State School Board Schedules Tentative Press Conference Regarding Reopening Schools

Alabama Schools Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey says he will not be releasing his plan for reopening schools until later this week. Dr. Mackey originally planned to release the information about the 2020-2021 school year last Friday; however, he announced plans to meet with superintendents from across the state this week. Schools have been closed since March due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The state school board has tentatively scheduled a press conference for Thursday at 10AM to give details about the Roadmap to Reopening Schools.