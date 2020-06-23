AL Department of Labor Reviewing Cases of Employees Refusing to Return to Work

As the local economy continues to get back to a new normal, employers are reporting its employees to the state Department of Labor for refusing to return back to work. WEIS Radio reports about 3,300 workers have not returned to work since January. A third of those workers have been taken off the unemployment rolls and lost benefits while their cases are under review. The federal CARES Act allows employees who have COVID-19 or are caring for someone who has the virus, can not lose their unemployment benefits while they are under review. Those who are caring for a child or dealing with a COVID-19 related death are also exceptions. However, people who simply feel “unsafe” returning to the workplace are not protected under the CARES Act.