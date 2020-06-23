Anniston’s Fatherhood Initiative Encourages Community to Get Involved

A community organization that is focused on building positive relationships with children in the community is encouraging more people to get involved. Anniston’s Fatherhood Initiative consists of men who are committed to teaching their children and other children in the community about self development, health, and financial management. Thornton says the organization is also for fathers to learn from one another. Tonight kicked-off the 24/7 Dad Program which allows for fathers in the community to meet with each other to help one another be better fathers and father figures to children in the community.

Thornton says the Fatherhood Initiative is open to any and all fathers in the area who're looking to make a difference. For more information, visit the Fatherhood Initiative page on Facebook.

