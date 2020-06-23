COVID-19 Cases Continue to Rise and Experts Encourages Use of Masks

The federal government says it’s preparing for the second wave of coronavirus. However, the first wave isn’t over, and some health officials fear it’s getting worse with the south and west declared as new hot spots. 23 states, including Alabama, are now seeing week-to-week hikes in new cases and that upward trend is expected to continue. The nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci told lawmakers today that there are two key ways to slow the spread of the virus.



COVID-19 has killed more than 120,000 Americans since March. Nationally, new confirmed positive cases rose above 30,000 for two straight days. That’s the highest number since May 1st.