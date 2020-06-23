Dr. Don Killingsworth Named Jacksonville State University's 13th President

Jacksonville State University’s Board of Trustees have announced the university’s 13th president. The university’s acting president, Doctor Don Killingsworth, is confirmed to be the new president of the university. Killingsworth has served as acting president since October of 2019, after the Board released the former president, Doctor John Beehler, from his contract. Prior to his role as acting president, Killingsworth has been no stranger to the university and community of Jacksonville. He is a two time JSU graduate who previously served as Director of Government Relations before being promoted to Chief Government Relations and Community Engagement Officer. Killingsworth says he is committed now more than ever, to advancing the university forward.



According to JSU board members, Killingsworth’s success, leadership, and activism over the last seven months has proven him to be more than capable to formally lead the more than 9-thousand student-enrolled university into the future. Not only has he managed the university’s financial strain due to the Coronavirus crisis, Killingsworth also enacted a hiring freeze while allowing for faculty positions to be filled to ensure a continuation of academic delivery in areas of faculty shortages. This decision allowed JSU to see more than $1.5 million in salary savings. Killingsworth’s new role as president is effective immediately.