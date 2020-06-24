127 Tested at Drive Thru Site in Ohatchee

127 people were swabbed for COVID-19 at today’s drive-thru testing site at the city hall in Ohatchee. The testing was free to anyone showing virus like symptoms or to those who felt the need to get tested. This was the 8th testing site held throughout the county with help from local city governments and the State Health Department. Deboer says that details are being ironed out for a possible COVID-19 testing site to be held in the City of Weaver. To stay up to date with the latest countywide COVID-19 information and test sites, you can visit the Calhoun County EMA on all social media platforms