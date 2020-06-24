Girl Scouts Launches Virtual Camp Sunshine 2.0 Experience

Girl Scouts are offering an alternative for in person summer camp and outdoor activities during the Coronavirus pandemic. Camp Sunshine 2.0 is a virtual camp that girl scouts and non-members can experience from home. Girls will learn real camp skills while also meeting other girls from across the state and country. The virtual camp will offer dozens of activities for girls to complete to give them the experience from camping outdoors to learning how to paddle a canoe to hold a bow and arrow and much more. Upcoming dates for Camp Sunshine 2.0 are July 20th-24th and July 27th-31st. For more information and to register, visit GirlScoutsNCA.org/Camp.