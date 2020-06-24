Success By Six to Host Virtual Girlfriend Gala

A school readiness program is hosting a virtual gala so that its ticket holders can still enjoy a night of entertainment all while still supporting a good cause. Success by Six is a program through United Way of Etowah County that supports children from birth through age 5. The “Girlfriend Gala” is held every year and brings together women throughout the community for a night of fun. During the gala, money is also raised for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.



The Girlfriend Gala was originally scheduled for March, but was postponed due to COVID-19. Sims says the organization was determined to figure out a way to host the event because tickets were already sold, and the funding from this event is crucial for the children in the community. Although the event won’t be in person this year, Sims says ticket holders are still excited for this year’s gala. To find out more about the Success by 6 program, contact the United Way of Etowah County.