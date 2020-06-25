Bayer Settles Lawsuit of Roundup Weed Killer for More than $10B

The creators of “Roundup Weed Killer” are settling most of the company’s current lawsuits for more than $10 billion. Thousands of cancer patients claimed the weed killer caused their cancer, and the company, Bayer, failed to warn consumers of the risks. Bayer says the more than $10 billion settlement will close about 75% of the current Roundup litigation; however, the company says the agreements “contain no admission of liability of wrongdoing.” Out of the several thousand lawsuits, three of them have gone to trial and Bayer says those cases are not covered by the settlement.