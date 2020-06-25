New Jobless Claims Are Still Being Filed Despite States Reopening Due to Pandemic

Despite the state’s reopening following a mandatory shutdown due to Coronavirus, a report shows thousands of people are still filing new unemployment claims related to the pandemic. A report released by the Alabama Department of Labor showed more than 18,000 new applications for jobless benefits were filed last week. More than 11,000 of those applications were related to COVID-19. The numbers are still far less than in the months of March and April, when more than 100,000 claims were being filed in a single week.

The nationwide jobs report also shows the unemployment crisis brought on by the pandemic is far from over. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, another 1.5 million Americans filed initial jobless claims last week. That brings the total number of new jobless claims since mid-March to more than 47 million. The report notes that nationwide, first-time claims for unemployment benefits have fallen in every jobs report for the past 12 weeks. So, conditions in the U.S. labor market are undoubtedly improving, but the jobless numbers are still higher than they have ever been before the pandemic.