New Report Shows Government Was Not Prepared for Coronavirus and Criticizes CDC Testing

A new government accountability office report shows the government was not prepared to tackle coronavirus or deal with the subsequent economic crisis. According to the report, the U.S. fell short on everything from testing to ensuring hospitals and states had adequate supplies. It also looks closely at how agencies struggled to ensure that billions in stimulus dollars were paid out. The report criticizes the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on its testing data, which says hurt the government’s response.

The report is also calling for Congress to require federal officials to develop a preparedness plan for the aviation system. It says the plan should ensure safeguards are in place to limit the spread of communicable disease threats from abroad and minimize unnecessary impact on travel and trade.