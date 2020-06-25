Red Snapper Season To End on July 3rd

Red Snapper season will soon come to an end after being open for just several short weeks. The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources made the decision to end Red Snapper season on July 3rd after anticipating the quota for the season to be met by then. More than 842,000 pounds of snapper has already been caught from the 1.1 million pound Alabama snapper quota. The reasoning behind the nearly met quota is from more people fishing during the pandemic. Visit Outdooralabama.com to find out more information about fishing seasons in the state.