Curbside Voting Allowed at In-Person Polling Places But Not Required

As we inch closer to the July 14th runoff election, Alabama will now allow mail in ballots, in-person voting, and now, curbside voting. The decision to allow curbside voting for the upcoming primary runoff was recently ruled by a judge after a lawsuit was filed by the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, the Southern Poverty Law Center, and the Alabama Disabilities Advocacy Program. The ruling allows local officials to offer curbside voting at in-person polling places only for the July 14th runoff. However, they are not required to do so. The ruling also loosened absentee ballot requirements for Jefferson, Mobile and Lee Counties due to those areas being “high risk” for COVID-19. Most Alabama Absentee voters are required to get their ballots witnessed and to mail in a photocopy of their identification. Alabamians are normally only allowed to vote absentee if they are sick, out of town, working an all-day shift or incarcerated.