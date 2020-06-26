Second Stimulus Check Up for Debate As Unemployment Checks Set to Run Out in July

A second stimulus check could be in the works as unemployment checks are set to run out in July. Although there is no clear indication of another stimulus check or that unemployment will be extended, President Donald Trumps told reporters that he’d support a second stimulus. However, WEIS Radio reports that the President only has the power to sign or veto a bill into law, not create one. The House of Representatives passed the three-trillion dollar HEROS Act, which calls for a second stimulus check as well as a check for dependents. Some Senators however do not think the call for another stimulus will happen. Many want to use the stimulus package to focus more on businesses and getting people back to work rather than giving out checks.