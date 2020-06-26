Toyota Recalls Prius’ Over Fail Safe Driving Mode

Toyota has recalled thousands of its electric vehicles for an issue with its “fail-safe mode.” More than 260,000 Prius and Prius V models are being recalled all over the U.S. because the cars “fail-safe” driving mode is not acting as intended, which could cause the vehicle to lose power and stall. This could increase the risk of an accident. The recall has been issued for Prius 2013 through 2015 models and Prius V models made from 2014 through 2017. Owners can take their cars to dealers for an update of their system software at no charge.